NSC warns against undue external influence in sports

… Reaffirms Commitment to Sports Development

By Chinedu Adonu

The South East Zonal Coordinator of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Chief Bernard Ezema, has cautioned stakeholders—including government officials, sports enthusiasts, coaches, and administrators—against exploiting their influence for personal gain in sports competitions.

Ezema made these remarks during a courtesy visit by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Enugu State chapter, at his office in Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Thursday.

He reaffirmed the NSC’s dedication to developing sports in Nigeria, particularly in the South East region, and expressed concern over the state of sports in Enugu State. He emphasized his commitment to revitalizing sports development and addressing critical issues, including the aging athlete population and the need to identify and nurture new talent.

Ezema acknowledged SWAN’s role as a key partner in sports development and called for a stronger collaboration between stakeholders.

“I welcome you all. Your visit is timely, and I recognize the importance of SWAN in promoting sports. Although we faced challenges during the recent elimination period, I am optimistic about future collaborations with SWAN,” he stated.

He emphasized that the primary mandate of the NSC is sports development, not just competition, and that collective efforts are required to uplift sports in the region.

“Sports is not a one-man affair, and I promise to work closely with SWAN to improve the situation for athletes in the South East. Our athletes are aging, and no fresh talents have been identified to replace them. We must change this narrative and push for meaningful progress,” Ezema asserted.

Earlier, SWAN Chairman, Gideon Iwueke, welcomed Chief Ezema to the South East and stressed the importance of cooperation in sports development.

He noted that the visit aimed to foster a collaborative environment for advancing sports in the state. However, he lamented the exclusion of SWAN Enugu State from certain sports development activities by relevant agencies.

“We are here today to familiarize ourselves with you and discuss the way forward for grassroots sports development in the state,” Iwueke stated.