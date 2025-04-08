NSA hands over 60 rescued kidnaped victims, warns against ransom payment

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has again handed over 60 kidnapped victims rescued by security agencies to their families and warned against ransom payment to kidnappers.

Ribadu said that paying ransom to kidnappers would only encourage them to continue the crime, adding that it was also counterproductive.

He disclosed that even after the ransom was paid by the families of many of the rescued victims, the kidnappers were still not ready to release the victims.

“Once again, we are here to do what we have done a couple of times already, that is, to hand over rescued victims of kidnap and banditry to their families.

“Evil people turn our lives upside down. They are the victims. Many of them have been with them for a couple of months, but we thank God.

“Today, we are releasing 60, and hopefully that will be the final one from that part of Nigeria. Last week, we did about 50.

“I want to once again use the opportunity to thank our armed forces, our security forces, and indeed, the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, who is working daily to restore order, security, and stability.

“Daily, we are getting freedom back to our people. We will continue to do so. We will not relent and we will not stop,” he said.

Ribadu assured that the military and security agencies would go after the criminals, adding that releasing the victims was not the end of the story.

According to him, we will make sure that justice is done. Anybody who is involved will never see peace.

“But I want to also use this opportunity to talk to our people to please, stop giving money to these people. It is one of the worst things that is happening.

“The families of many of these people, as you see them, gave monies to their abductors, but it did not lead to their release. It is we, the security forces, that still rescued them.

“I want to make a very strong appeal to all, it is understandable that when your person is in captivity, you will do whatever it takes for you to get him back. But this is counterproductive,” he said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, said the 60 victims were rescued on Monday at about 1200hrs, by the 1 Division Nigerian Army troops supported by other security and intelligence agencies.

Laka said the victims were rescued mostly from Lere, Zangon Katar and Kagarko Local Government Areas of Kaduna State and FCT Abuja.

He said that the victims comprised 35 males and 25 females, including a Deputy Director, from the National Assembly Commission, Adesanya Michael, kidnapped from Kubwa, FCT and Ishaya Kuka, a brother to Bishop Mathew Kukah.

According to him, they were kidnapped from their houses and farms within the above-mentioned locations.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped by suspected armed bandits under the command of notorious bandit leaders, YELLOW ONE MILLION, YELLOW MAIDUNA, SHEHU REKEB and FARIN YELLOW.

“The victims were subjected to various inhumane treatments while at the Camps.

“Subsequently, upon receiving the victims, ONSA provided them with all the necessary First Aid assistance required to stabilise them for subsequent handing over to 1 Division for rehabilitation,” he said.

One of the rescued victim, Mr Adesanya Michael, thanked the security forces for ensuring their safe release from the kidnappers, whom he described as heartless.

He said their abductors treated them like animals without human feelings.