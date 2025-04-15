NRM expels ‘disgraced’ leaders, vows Nigeria’s political revival

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has expelled several high-ranking members, including its former National Chairman, Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh, as part of a comprehensive internal reorganisation aimed at repositioning the party as a credible force for Nigeria’s political renewal.

This development comes with a renewed call to Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the current state of the nation to join the party in its mission to ‘rescue’ the country from its socio-economic challenges.

The announcement was made during the party’s Emergency National Convention, held on Monday in Abuja.

The event was presided over by Prince (Dr) Chinedu Obi, Acting National Chairman of the NRM, who outlined the party’s commitment to democratic principles, transparency, and good governance.

Prince Obi commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for promoting internal party democracy and ensuring due process within political parties.

“We are grateful to INEC for its proactive role in safeguarding internal party democracy. Their efforts have been instrumental in helping us stay true to our democratic ideals,” he stated.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in strengthening democratic institutions across the country, particularly in addressing challenges related to party governance.

The expelled individuals include Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh (former National Chairman), Mr Emmanuel Tagbo (former FCT Secretary), Mr Jenyo Ataunoko (former Ondo State Chairman), and Ms Agada Agnes (former Kogi State Chairman).

Their removal reportedly followed internal investigations into actions that were found to be inconsistent with the party’s constitution and procedures.

Speaking on the party’s stance, Prince Obi said: “The integrity of our processes is paramount. All members must adhere to the values and regulations that guide our operations. We remain committed to transparency and accountability in all our affairs.”

In a key resolution, the party ratified a new slate of national officers. These include Prince Chinedu Obi as National Chairman, Alhaji Hassan Aminu as National Secretary, and Dr Mustapha Kumchi as Deputy National Chairman. Other confirmed officers are Magdalene Samuel Ghali (National Organising Secretary), Mr Peters Letsuwa (National Publicity Secretary), Cafimsoli Salisu Musa (National Auditor), Dr S. M. Oyeghe (Deputy National Legal Adviser), and Chief Victor Iweala (National Welfare Secretary).

Prince Obi reaffirmed the NRM’s dedication to upholding its constitution and internal democratic structures, encouraging members to remain focused and committed to the party’s vision.

He also unveiled the party’s new online portal, www.nrm.org.ng, inviting Nigerians to become part of the NRM’s drive to rebuild the nation and create a lasting legacy.

The NRM leadership expressed optimism about the party’s capacity to address Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges, highlighting the country’s abundant potential and resources.

Prince (Dr) Chinedu Obi stressed:

“We are determined to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s progress. Our party stands as a platform for all citizens who believe in a better, united, and prosperous nation. Together, we can build a future that reflects the hopes and aspirations of all Nigerians.”