NPA woos traders, investors with export opportunities at Enugu Trade Fair

By Godwin Oritse

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has encouraged traders and investors to take advantage of the simplified export processes and other opportunities available at the NPA. He made this appeal during the NPA Special Day at the 36th Enugu International Trade Fair, with the theme: “Developing Nigeria’s Industrial Sector / SMEs for Economic Advancement and Global Recognition.”

Dr. Dantsoho explained that the NPA, in a bid to support the domestic economy and promote a balanced trade, has established the Export Process Terminals (EPTs) to simplify the previously complex and burdensome export process. He emphasized that the NPA has put measures in place to connect value creators in even the most remote areas with global demand.

As Nigeria’s leading trade facilitation platform, Dr. Dantsoho stated that the NPA is proud to be associated with the Trade Fair, highlighting that trade is essential for achieving the country’s economic goals. He assured stakeholders that the NPA’s doors are always open for partnerships, even beyond the fair. He encouraged attendees to interact with the NPA business development team at the NPA pavilion and visit the fully interactive NPA website at www.nigerianports.gov.ng for more information on growth opportunities.

The NPA MD explained that the EPTs were designed as a one-stop shop for cargo consolidation, documentation, packaging, certification, and onward shipment through electronic call-up, all aimed at achieving a quick turnaround time. This initiative eliminates duplication and bureaucratic bottlenecks, which previously made Nigerian exports less competitive in the international market.

“To facilitate Port-Hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to participate in the export value chain, the EPTs will be linked with Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs), in collaboration with the NEPC and other relevant partners,” Dr. Dantsoho added.

Aligning with the Federal Government’s ease of doing business initiatives, he highlighted that the NPA is actively simplifying its export processes to ensure that made-in-Nigeria goods pass through Nigerian ports seamlessly.

Dr. Dantsoho further revealed that the NPA is working towards full automation of its processes through the Ports Community System (PCS), laying the groundwork for the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW). The NSW, he explained, is a global best practice designed to connect all stakeholders in the trade value chain for efficient, seamless interactions.

He also commended the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (ECCIMA) for its resilience in maintaining the culture of hospitality and business friendliness that has made the Trade Fair a global attraction. He noted that Enugu’s strategic positioning as the gateway to the South-Eastern hinterland presents significant export opportunities, which align with the NPA’s objectives.