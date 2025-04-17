Nottingham Forest still in control of Champions League chase – Coach

Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo says Nottingham Forest’s Champions League qualification bid is still “in our hands” despite back to back Premier League defeats.

Losses to Aston Villa and Everton over the past two weeks have allowed Newcastle to leapfrog Forest into third place with just six games to go — four points behind second-placed Arsenal.

Just five points separate Newcastle (59) from Villa, in seventh spot.

Newcastle, Manchester City and Villa are all hitting form as they chase a top-five finish that would guarantee qualification for Europe’s elite club competition next season, with Chelsea also in the mix.

Two-time European champions Forest could be sixth in the table by the time they play at Tottenham on Monday.

Nuno, whose side has occupied a top-four spot since November, said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday that his men would not go quietly.

“Nothing has changed since last week — it is up to us, it’s in our hands, we can’t control other teams, we can’t control the results,” he said.

“We have to focus, and it’s about improvement. Now it’s about reacting and improving.

“The expectation around us started the moment we were able to perform and get results.

“We embrace the challenges, we are not stepping back. We are stepping in. We want to embrace it. We want to try and get it.”

Forest have not played in Europe’s elite competition since the 1980/81 season, when they were two-time defending champions under former manager Brian Clough.

Liverpool are on the brink of winning a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.