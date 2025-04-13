Nothing new to be revealed, FBI and DEA reports have been public for over 30 years – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu.

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Presidency has downplayed recent reports of a U.S. court ruling ordering the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to release documents relating to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisting that the contents of such records are neither new nor incriminating.

In a statement released on Sunday via his official X (formerly Twitter) platform, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the reports in question have been in the public domain for more than three decades and contain no indictments against the Nigerian leader.

“There is nothing new to be revealed. The report by Agent Moss of the FBI and the DEA report have been in the public space for more than 30 years. The reports did not indict the Nigerian leader. The lawyers are examining the ruling,” Onanuga stated.

His remarks come in response to widespread media queries following a ruling last Tuesday by Judge Beryl Howell of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, directing the FBI and DEA to release non-exempt documents relating to past investigations involving President Tinubu.

The ruling stems from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by American researcher Aaron Greenspan, who sought access to records concerning the president’s alleged links to a historic drug trafficking case.

In her decision, Judge Howell noted that both the FBI and DEA had “officially confirmed investigations of Tinubu relating to the drug trafficking ring,” and ruled that any potential privacy interests were outweighed by the public’s right to know.

“They [FBI and DEA] have failed to meet their burden to sustain their Glomar responses,” Judge Howell wrote, referencing the agencies’ prior refusal to confirm or deny the existence of records. The judge ordered that the agencies now “search for and process non-exempt records responsive to the FOIA requests.”

While the CIA was also included in the original suit, the court upheld its Glomar response, granting the agency summary judgment and allowing it to withhold any relevant records.

The court directed all remaining parties to submit a joint report on the status of any outstanding issues in the case by May 2, 2025.

Despite renewed public interest, the Presidency insists the ruling does not bring new revelations to light and maintains that President Tinubu was never indicted in any investigation.

“These reports have circulated since the 1990s. There is no criminal record, no indictment, and nothing to suggest wrongdoing by President Tinubu,” the statement emphasized.

The Presidency also reiterated its commitment to transparency and lawful governance, while urging the public to focus on the administration’s ongoing efforts at economic recovery, national security, and development.