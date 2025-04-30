Not even Europa League glory can save Man Utd’s season, says Amorim

Amorim

Ruben Amorim on Wednesday admitted that even winning the Europa League would not salvage Manchester United’s miserable season.

The fallen English giants face Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals, with the first leg in Spain on Thursday.

But whatever the result at the San Mames, also the venue for May’s final, it will not disguise the fact that this has been United’s worst campaign of the Premier League era and one where bitter rivals Liverpool have equalled their record of 20 top-flight English titles.

United are currently a lowly 14th in the Premier League table, having accrued just 39 points with four matches remaining, meaning they will have to win the Europa League in order to qualify for the Champions League.

“Everybody knows that it’s really important for our season,” United manager Amorim said during a pre-match press conference.

“We know that nothing is going to save our season but this can be huge.

“Winning a trophy and also to get in the Champions League to have European games next year could change a lot of things in our club, even in the summer.”

United are bidding to win the competition for the second time after their success under Jose Mourinho in 2016/17.

“As the head coach said, this is not going to save the season,” said midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

“But the history of United is written with titles, so that’s why we’re focused very much on tomorrow and to be able to play in the Champions League next season, so it’s very important and altogether we’re going to try and win.”

Their European form has been the one saving grace for United in a difficult season where Amorim has struggled to make his presence felt domestically since replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

“Europa League will not change anything in our problems –- it’s going to help us to have Champions League next year, more money to spend –- but the problems are still there,” said Amorim.

“We have to change the minds of our fans with consistency, good decisions, good recruitment, good academy. This is what we need to change to take this club back to the top.

“This is more of a shortcut to go to European games. Nothing more.”

Two-time runners-up Bilbao have the added incentive of trying to reach a European final at their home ground.

“They are really strong as a team, really intense, really aggressive –- even for a Spanish team they are aggressive in every duel,” Amorim said.

“They have great players one v one. Nico Williams is a special player. They are the best defence in Spain in the league. We are not scoring too many goals, so it’s going to be a tough match for us.”

United will have Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt, out since February and the start of April respectively, available.

“To start, no,” Amorim said. “But they can be in the squad for the game.”