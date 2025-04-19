Northern youths fault Tinubu’s alleged refusal to transfer power to VP

Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged refusal to transfer power to Vice President Kashim Shettima during his recent absence from the country.

Isah Abubakar ,National President of

Northern Youth Council of Nigeria,in a statement, said “this act is not only an aberration of established democratic norms but also a flagrant violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He said the Constitution stipulated the protocols regarding succession and the transfer of power in instances where the President is incapacitated or unavailable.

” By failing to adhere to these constitutional provisions, President Tinubu undermines the very foundation of our democratic system and sets a troubling precedent for governance in Nigeria,” they alleged.

“This refusal also exacerbates the existing sentiments of alienation felt by the people of Northern Nigeria toward the current administration. It is increasingly apparent that such actions reflect a disdain for the Northern populace, raising questions about the inclusivity and fairness of the Tinubu administration.”

“Historically, precedent has shown that leaders who prioritised constitutional adherence and national unity have conveyed respect for democratic values and the citizenry. For instance, former President Goodluck Jonathan transferred power to then Vice President Namadi Sambo when he travelled abroad for medical reasons. This act not only adhered to constitutional requirements but also exemplified a commitment to democratic principles and the continuity of governance.”

“Similarly, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, despite his ill health, adhered to constitutional norms and delegated power to then Vice President Jonathan in 2010. Such actions illustrated respect for the office and for the people he served, promoting stability during uncertain times.”

“In stark contrast, President Tinubu’s refusal to empower Vice President Shettima reflects a worrying trend towards centralisation of authority and exclusion of key constitutional roles. This behaviour not only undermines the Vice President’s position but poses a threat to the democratic framework that binds our diverse nation together.”

“We must collectively demand accountability and respect for our constitutional rights. The Northern Youth Council implores all Nigerians—regardless of regional affiliations—to acknowledge the gravity of this situation and to join us in urging President Tinubu to adhere to the principles of democracy.”

“To protect our nation, our leaders must be champions of the Constitution, ensuring every citizen feels equally represented and valued. It is time for President Tinubu to reaffirm his commitment to the principles of democracy by immediately transferring power to Vice President Shettima whenever necessary and respecting the sanctity of our governance structures,” the statement added.