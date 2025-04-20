Northern Senators Forum greets Nigerians on Easter, calls for love, forgiveness, compassion

File image

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Senators from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the aegis of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), have extended warm Easter greetings to Nigerians, urging citizens to embrace love, forgiveness, and compassion during this sacred season.

In a statement on Sunday, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (APC, Katsina Central), Chairman of the NSF, emphasized the need for introspection and nurturing of both spiritual and human relationships.

“On behalf of the Northern Senators Forum, I am delighted to extend warm greetings to our Christian compatriots as they commemorate this year’s Easter celebration. We express profound gratitude to Almighty God for granting us another opportunity to celebrate this significant occasion,” the statement read.

Senator Yar’Adua highlighted the symbolism of Easter as a celebration of the triumph of good over evil and life over death through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He called on Nigerians to reflect deeply on the values of the season.

“The Easter celebration serves as a poignant reminder of the triumph of good over evil and life over death, as embodied in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This period calls for introspection, love, forgiveness, and compassion, underscoring the importance of nurturing our relationships with God and fellow human beings.”

He noted that fulfillment in life is not measured by material wealth but by meaningful connections with others and with God.

“As we celebrate Easter, we are encouraged to reflect on how to apply the teachings of Jesus Christ in our daily lives with renewed dedication.”

Yar’Adua further urged Nigerians to reject societal vices and embrace virtues that promote peace and unity.

“By embracing the values of love, forgiveness, and compassion, we can collectively reject vices such as hate speech, bigotry, corruption, banditry, and terrorism. By prioritizing the well-being and happiness of others, we can foster a more harmonious and tolerant society.”

He concluded with a call for national unity and peaceful coexistence:

“As we celebrate this Easter, let us strive to love our neighbors and demonstrate increased spirit of tolerance and accommodation. By doing so, we can build a nation where everyone can live in peace and prosperity. I wish all Christians a joyous and blessed Easter celebration.”