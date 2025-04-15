Northern CAN condemns killings in Plateau State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, has strongly condemned the recent brutal killings in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing them as senseless and barbaric.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, the Association expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the attacks, which claimed the lives of innocent and peace-loving citizens.

“These repeated acts of violence are not only a violation of human dignity and the sanctity of life, but they are also a direct threat to the peace and unity of our state and the nation at large,” the statement read.

Northern CAN declared its solidarity with the grieving families and the entire people of Bassa LGA during this time of pain and loss. The Association called on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We urge the government at all levels to take proactive steps to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further loss of lives,” Rev. Pam stated.

He also emphasized the need for collective action, urging traditional rulers, religious leaders, security operatives, and community-based organizations to come together to break the cycle of violence that has plagued Plateau State for too long.

“We pray for peace, healing, and justice. Plateau must not bleed again,” the statement concluded.