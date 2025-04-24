Non-migration to CONMESS: NMA’s affiliate bodies begin two-week strike in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Affiliate bodies of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Akwa Ibom State branch, have commenced a two-week strike following the alleged failure of the University of Uyo management to migrate medical lecturers to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

The striking groups include the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), the Association of Specialists Medical and Dental Academics (ASMEDA), and the Nigerian Association of Dental and Hospital University Staff (NADHUS).

The strike, which began on Wednesday, follows the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the University management. In a statement released on Thursday in Uyo, the NMA State Public Relations Officer, Dr. Gabriel Eyo, noted that the action is in line with a resolution that empowered the State Officers Committee (SOC) to declare a strike if the University failed to initiate negotiations within the stipulated period.

According to the statement, during the strike period:

No examinations will be conducted for students.

No ward rounds or lectures will take place.

After two weeks, if no resolution is reached, ASMEDA and NADHUS will proceed to withdraw clinical services, as directed by Congress.

“Following the failure of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo to reach out to NMA-AKS as at the close of business on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the strike action earlier approved by Congress has officially commenced,” the statement read.

“All medical lecturers, MDCAN, and ASMEDA members are to remain on strike. During this period, there shall be no lectures, no ward rounds, and no examinations by members for students. After the two weeks, MDCAN, ASMEDA, and NADHUS shall proceed to withdraw clinical services, as directed by Congress.”

The statement also revealed that an emergency meeting will be held over the weekend to brief members on the status of negotiations. Members were urged to stay united and resolute, with reassurances that their welfare remains a top priority to the State Officers Committee.

It will be recalled that the NMA Akwa Ibom State branch, during an emergency general meeting on March 31, 2025, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the University of Uyo management beginning April 2, 2025. The issues raised include:

Non-migration to CONMESS

Prolonged delay in the promotion of medical lecturers

Three months’ salary arrears

Shortage of medical lecturers and health officers at the University Health Centre