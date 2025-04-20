Nollywood star, Iyabo Ojo, estranged husband reunite for daughter’s wedding

Iyabo Ojo and her estranged husband, Ademidun Ojo, last week, reunited for the traditional wedding of daughter Priscilla to her Tanzanian fiancé Juma Jux.

Priscilla and Juma set the internet ablaze with five captivating pre-wedding portraits. Many guests turned out in stunning olive-green laces aso-ebi. The bridal party added extra colour to the occasion, with the groomsmen sporting pink agbadas and the bridesmaids dressed in pink traditional attire with gele head wraps. Nigerian music icon, Ebenezer Obey, made a special appearance at the traditional wedding while Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz also performed. There was heavy presence of Nollywood stars who came to honour one of their own. Despite their separation, the bride’s parents, Iyabo and Ademidun, came together in matching traditional outfits to support their daughter. A viral video captures the parents dancing side by side. The festivities began with a private introduction ceremony held in Tanzania, attended only by close friends and family. Just before Valentine’s Day, Jux proposed once more — this time with a bigger ring — in a romantic moment shared online. The couple held a civil wedding a day later, attended by celebrity friends including Toyin Abraham, Chioma Good Hair, and Enioluwa. Jux, a rapper, began his career at 16 before signing with A.M. Records in 2008. Known for hits like “Sugua” (with Diamond Platnumz), “Juu” (with Vanessa Mdee) and “Regina” (with Otile Brown), he has collaborated with several African artistes, including Gyakie, Bien, Zuchu, Joh Makini, and Marioo. Before dating Priscilla, Jux was in high-profile relationships with Vanessa Mdee and Karen Bujulu. He officially confirmed his relationship with Priscilla in mid-2024 after sharing romantic photos on Instagram that sparked widespread speculation.