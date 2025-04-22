No rift with Ooni of Ife, says new Alaafin

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

THE Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1 has denied any supremacy battle between him and the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Eniitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

This was contained in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Bode Durojaiye.

Referring to a video produced by an online medium, that which he, Alaafin, ordered his men to beat the father of another monarch, he urged the public to disregard it.

According to Durojaiye, he stated that the “malicious video” narrated how the Alaafin of Oyo ordered his men to beat to a pulp the’ father of the monarch ‘ of a village in the United States of America and later handed him over to the Police.

“The misguided anchor said the action was in attestation of Alaafin Owoade’s supremacy battle with the Ooni of Ife.”

“The anchor of the video was not only a pathological liar, but should be confined to the dungeon of eternity for being heartless in dishing out such lies”.

The monarch clarified that the ancestral lineage of descendants of Oyotunji village in the USA is Oyo town.

“It was more than two occasions, during the reign of the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, that the people of Oyotunji village traced their ancestral home to Oyo town and were given red carpet reception”.

“When a new Alaafin was appointed and after the coronation, the Oyotunji monarch thought it expedient to pay a congratulatory visit to his ancestral royal father, which he did.”

“He was well received by the Alaafin before his departure. Where then did this online medium defecating the social media space get its own story, if not a cooked-up one”.

“The video shown neither correlates nor synchronises with the anchor.

What is more, how possible is it for the Alaafin to order the beating of a monarch who visited him from a foreign village and with Oyo town as its ancestral home?

“However, to those who are bereft of Yoruba history, as a purveyor of authentic Yoruba traditions and given the responsibility of the Alaafin who is expected to be diplomatic, energetic and protective of his people could not have condescended so low as to have ordered his men to beat to a pulp father of a monarch from a village that belongs to Oyo in the United States of America”.

“Before anyone can be appointed for the position of Alaafin, he must possess all these qualities hence, the titan of Yorubaland’s success in the building of a strong and longest reigning empire in the world, Oyo Empire which lasted over 600 uninterrupted years and also founded a new settlement with an efficient palace bureaucracy, and an unwritten but resilient constitution.”

“Alaafin Owoade is a royal father who emphasises his own integrity, works to develop a strong ethical foundation with an understanding of Godly behaviour.

“And he has been living to please God with a good character and a clean conscience, before his appointment as the 46th Alaafin.

“When a leader is not conflicted inside and has truly experienced pure, unconditional love, then he will be at peace. These leaders do not need any affirmation from the outside, nor will criticism affect them. They are in an inner state of peace, which is inner power, while playing the part of someone in a position of leadership to society .

“Alaafin Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, is not in a royal supremacy battle with anyone, but rather more concerned about the progress and development of his country home and the emancipation of the entire Yoruba race”, he concluded.