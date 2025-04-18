No plan by Kwankwaso, others to defect to APC – Kano NNPP chair

Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Chairman, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Hashimu Dungurawa has said that there are no plans by it 2023 Presidential Candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and others to defect to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Dungurawa stated this while reacting to speculations over impending defection of Kwankwaso to APC.

He said the NNPP has no intention to join the APC and besides the APC has failed Nigerians and they were only waiting for time to change the baton of leadership.

According to him, “Definitely, we (NNPP) don’t have that interest, intention and we see them (APC party) as enemy of democracy. Look at where they led us to today in the country. They don’t know people are looking for situation to teach them a lesson, meaning the day of election. Everyday, their vote is diminishing. In 2015, they had almost 20 million votes. In 2019, they score 16 million votes while in 2023, it was 8 million votes,” Dungurawa said.

Recalled that the Chairman of the APC in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas had described the speculated impending defection of Kwankwaso to the party as a welcome development but gave conditions to join the party.