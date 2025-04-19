‘No more kids for now, Chioma to focus on career,’ says Davido

Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, are pausing plans to expand their family to focus on personal growth and career development.

He made this known in a recent episode of Ride Along which went viral on Saturday.

According to Davido, Chioma is now spending more time overseas and is preparing to launch her own business ventures, starting with a line of spices.

He said, “I don’t want more children now. My wife and I are taking a break. She needs to get out and work. She wants to do a lot of things like opening her restaurant and launching her spices. I feel she deserves a couple of years off after having three kids.

“She is here mostly now so I think she is going to open something here first, both in Nigeria and here, but she wants to open something here first. The main thing is the spices for now. Get the spices in some major stores worldwide, both in Africa and diaspora, everywhere, ’cause her food tastes amazing.”

The couple welcomed a set of twins – male and female – in 2023 after losing their three-year-old son Ifeanyi in a swimming pool accident in 2022.