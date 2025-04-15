No leadership crisis in Igbo community – ICA insists on Ezenekwe’s legitimacy

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Igbo Community Association (ICA) in Abuja has firmly denied reports of a leadership crisis, reaffirming its unity under the elected leadership of Engr. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, who emerged President-General in November 2024 through what the group describes as a transparent and democratic process.

In a statement signed by the ICA Secretary-General, Emmanuel Chinwoke Onah, the association criticized traditional leader Eze Ibe Nwosu for allegedly making unauthorized appointments and presenting individuals as ICA representatives without due process or constitutional backing.

“The Igbo Community Association (ICA) in Abuja clarifies that there is no leadership crisis within the organization,” the statement read. “We remain united under the legitimate leadership of Engr. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, elected President-General in November 2024 in line with our constitution.”

The association strongly condemned what it called “unilateral actions” by Eze Nwosu, warning that such moves undermine the unity and democratic integrity of the community.

“Eze Nwosu is free to form his own group, but he must not use the ICA’s name or identity for personal interests,” the statement continued. “Such moves threaten community unity and violate democratic principles.”

The ICA also dismissed what it described as “baseless allegations” of financial misconduct against its leadership, calling them distractions meant to shift attention from Eze Nwosu’s alleged disregard for the association’s constitution.

“Our operations are transparent, and our financial records are open to credible review,” Onah stated.

The association urged the wider Igbo community in Abuja, across Nigeria, and in the diaspora to support the ICA’s recognized leadership and called on authorities to intervene and address what it termed Eze Nwosu’s “disruptive actions.”

“The ICA remains committed to unity, progress, and service,” the statement concluded.