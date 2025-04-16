No apology from Fubara yet – Wike replies Tompolo

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has rejected calls for reconciliation from former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, stating that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has not approached him for forgiveness.

In a statement issued by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, the minister made it clear that forgiveness requires an acknowledgment of wrongdoing and a direct plea for pardon, neither of which Fubara has made.

Tompolo had earlier called for Wike to temper his anger and reconcile with Fubara for the sake of peace in Rivers State. The Niger Delta leader said, “And just like I will not accept rebellion from my son, I will also not cause more problems. Wike is angry, but he has to bring his temper down for the good of all. We will have a dialogue and resolve all lingering issues, and again Fubara will return to his seat.”

When asked about Tompolo’s appeal, Wike’s camp responded with scepticism.

“There is no offence. It is when somebody has offended you personally that you are talking about the person seeking forgiveness or whatever. As Christians, let’s now assume that Fubara has offended the minister, do you forgive someone who has not come to you to seek forgiveness?

“The person who has wronged you must first agree that in his mind he has wronged you. Let’s assume that Fubara has offended the minister, has he come to seek forgiveness? I’m not saying there is an offence and there should be forgiveness, but he has not even come for forgiveness.”

Olayinka explained that Wike’s concerns were rooted in governance principles, rather than being of a personal nature.

“The minister has never said that Fubara offended him personally. He only said that Fubara should govern in accordance with the rule of law and that Fubara should not throw away those who risked their lives and resources—and that is not too much to ask. He said, ‘Those who worked to make you governor, don’t throw them away like that’. So, that is not about forgiveness. If there is one person Fubara would say he has offended, it should be the president.

“He is the one to go for soul-searching because throughout the time he was working with this same Wike, throughout the time Wike was facing the bullet for him, Wike was not a bad person then. So, at what point did Wike become a bad person to him? He should ask himself. When did Wike become somebody that Fubara would be so bold as to tell him that he would deal with him? At what point?”

Concluding with a proverb, Olayinka said, “It’s like asking a doctor to prescribe medicine for a sick person, but not convincing the sick person to take it. What’s the result?”