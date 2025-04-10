NNS Beecroft dismantles drug peddlers’ syndicate in Lagos, arrests 27 suspects

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, has dismantled a drug peddlers’ syndicate in the Gidan Drama community on Malu Road, Apapa, Lagos, arresting 27 suspects.

Among them were three females, aged 20 and 21. Hard drugs were recovered from the suspects, according to NNS Beecroft.

The arrest, as explained by the Commander NNS Beecroft, Commodore Paul Nimmyel, was made during a raid on April 5, 2025, following intelligence received by the Base about suspected drug peddlers in Gidan Drama.

Represented by the Base’s Executive Officer, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, he stated that the intelligence report necessitated the deployment of Operation MESA.

He said: “During the raid, a total of 27 suspected drug peddlers comprising three females and 24 males were arrested with hard drugs and other illicit substances. Details of the suspects are as follow: Ajike Rahime, 20 years; Padipe Olamiposin, 20 years and Ayike Yusuf, 21 years, all females:.

He gave identities of the males as Samaili Ibrahim, 21 years; Yusuf Danjuma, 30 years; Hamisu Sanusi, 34 years; Odi Yahaya, 20 years; Adamu Umaru, 23 years; Friday Ochoba, 45 years; Michael Istwuo, 25 years; Eze Frank, 40 years; Joshua Esua, 20 years; Daus John,19 years; Musa Andrawus, 34 years and Nwakaeze David, 21 years.

“Others are Abubakar Shamsu, 24 years; Elisha Mark ,18 years; Mohammed Umar, 22 years; Bashir Abubakar, 30 years; Nafiu Hassan, 35 years; Akombi Yusuf, 34 years; Abdullahi Yusuf, 23 years; Abba Usman,22 years; Ukasha Alhassan, 29; Abdullazeez Yusuf,18; Joshua Emmanuel, 21 years and Justice Obasa, 32 years.