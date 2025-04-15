NNPP dead, Kwankwaso now seeking salvation in APC – Ganduje

APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has described the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP as “practically dead”, noting that its leader and former governor of Kano State, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso is now seeking political redemption in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

According to him, the APC would welcome Kwankwaso, his estranged ally, into its fold, describing the anticipated move as a kind of homecoming.

Ganduje, also a former governor of Kano State, was for many years, an ally of Kwankwaso until they parted ways some years ago.

The APC chairman spoke on Tuesday in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Tinubu Support Group TSG.

He said; “The NNPP is dead and it will soon be buried. Very, very soon. I am looking at where we will bury the body. The coffin has already been constructed. What remains now is to dig the grave, and already, they are digging the grave. Very, very soon.

“Even at that, the so-called NNPP national leader, he too, he says after losing everyone, he wants to come back to us. We will welcome him because he is coming back home.”