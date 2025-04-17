NNPCL’s Soneye named NIPR 2025 Spokesperson of the Year

Mr. Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has emerged as the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Spokesperson of the Year 2025.

The prestigious award was presented during a highly competitive event held in Abuja on Wednesday night.

Soneye edged out top contenders, including Shell Petroleum’s Igo Weli, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Akande of Sifax Group, and Osagie Edward of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Soneye’s path to the top prize began with a win in the “Distinguished Spokesperson (Oil and Gas)” category, where he outperformed the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) spokesman, Chief Chinedu Ukadike, and Shell’s Igo Weli.

This is not the first time Soneye is receiving recognition from the NIPR. In 2024, he won the same oil and gas category, surpassing Shell Companies’ Michael Adande and Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals’ Dr. Johnson Nkwocha.

According to the NIPR in its 2025 remarks, Soneye is described as a “diligent” and “strategic” communicator.

His ability to influence public opinion, handle crises effectively, and create impactful messaging set him apart, said Dr. Shaibu Hussein, Chairman of the Adjudication Committee.

Hussein, represented by committee member Lami Tuiaka, emphasized that the selection process was intense and thorough.

“Our team of communication experts, PR professionals, and media figures worked extensively to assess the nominees based on communication skills, crisis management abilities, and overall public impact,” he stated.

During the award presentation, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Hon. Joshua Audu Ghana, lauded Soneye’s achievement and confirmed that NIPR will celebrate him throughout 2025 as the award’s titleholder.

“On behalf of NIPR Award Night 2025, I proudly present this plaque to our Spokesperson of the Year, Mr. Olufemi Soneye,” he announced. In his acceptance speech, Soneye dedicated the award to the entire NNPCL communications team.

“I am truly honoured to receive this recognition. This award is not mine alone; it represents the hard work and dedication of our entire team at NNPCL. I deeply appreciate the NIPR for this honour,” he said, receiving a standing ovation.