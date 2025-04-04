NNPCL appoints new eight-man senior management team

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the appointment of a new eight-man Senior Management Team, following the recent naming of its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and Board of Directors.

According to a statement released on Friday by NNPCL spokesperson Femi Soneye, the newly constituted team will be led by the GCEO, Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, reflect the company’s ongoing strategic realignment aimed at boosting efficiency and enhancing performance in Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape.

The new senior management team comprises:

Rowland Ewubare – Group Chief Operating Officer

Adedapo Segun – Group Chief Financial Officer

Olalekan Ogunleye – Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy

Udy Ntia – Executive Vice President, Upstream

Mumuni Dangazau – Executive Vice President, Downstream

Sophia Mbakwe – Executive Vice President, Business Services

Adesua Dozie – Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer

The appointments come at a time when NNPCL is repositioning itself to operate as a fully commercial entity, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

With this development, the company aims to strengthen its leadership capacity, drive innovation, and further establish its presence as a dynamic player in the global energy sector.