NNPCL appoints new eight-man senior management team

By Nwafor Sunday
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the appointment of a new eight-man Senior Management Team, following the recent naming of its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and Board of Directors.
According to a statement released on Friday by NNPCL spokesperson Femi Soneye, the newly constituted team will be led by the GCEO, Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari.
The appointments, which take immediate effect, reflect the company’s ongoing strategic realignment aimed at boosting efficiency and enhancing performance in Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape.
The new senior management team comprises:
Rowland Ewubare – Group Chief Operating Officer
Adedapo Segun – Group Chief Financial Officer
Olalekan Ogunleye – Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy
Udy Ntia – Executive Vice President, Upstream
Mumuni Dangazau – Executive Vice President, Downstream
Sophia Mbakwe – Executive Vice President, Business Services
Adesua Dozie – Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
The appointments come at a time when NNPCL is repositioning itself to operate as a fully commercial entity, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
With this development, the company aims to strengthen its leadership capacity, drive innovation, and further establish its presence as a dynamic player in the global energy sector.
