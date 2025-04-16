Nnewi murder: Anambra CP sets up team to monitor Agunechemba operatives

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA – Following the tragic killing of a woman during a traffic gridlock in Nnewi on Tuesday, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has established a special team to monitor the activities of Agunechemba, the new state government security outfit. One of its operatives is allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting.

According to eyewitness reports, the incident occurred at Ibeto Junction, where motorists were stuck in a heavy traffic jam. Agunechemba operatives reportedly arrived at the scene and attempted to forcefully clear the road for their convoy. In the process, they began shooting indiscriminately, and a stray bullet struck a woman identified as Chiamaka Okeke, who later died at the hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and stated that the command had initiated immediate steps to identify the patrol vehicle and the personnel involved in the shooting.

Ikenga said: “We have escalated the matter to the leadership of Agunechemba to help identify the patrol teams that were in Nnewi on that day and the specific operative who discharged the firearm.”

He added that CP Orutugu has appointed a monitoring team, headed by DCP Mantu Chong, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Awka, to ensure all operatives maintain civility and adhere strictly to operational guidelines.

Ikenga continued: “The CP, on behalf of other security agencies, expresses gratitude to the state government and well-meaning individuals for their support. He also appreciates the coordinated efforts of the police and other security outfits in tackling crimes such as armed robbery and kidnapping, particularly during the Easter season.”

The Commissioner emphasized the force’s commitment to justice and accountability, highlighting that community policing and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms are in place for peaceful resolution of issues where applicable.

“We appeal for calm. The command is working closely with relevant security stakeholders to identify the suspect and ensure justice is served. Investigations are ongoing, and updates will be provided as events unfold,” Ikenga assured.

He concluded by reaffirming the police command’s resolve to continuously review operations and adopt new strategies to enhance public safety and security across Anambra State.