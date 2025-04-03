Nnamdi Kanu confident of April release, knocks Igbo political leaders for neglect

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The President-General of the Igbo Community Association (ICA), FCT, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, has revealed that Nnamdi Kanu is optimistic about securing his release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) by April 2025.

In a statement issued following his visit to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, Ezenekwe said Kanu expressed disappointment over the lack of strong Igbo leadership and called for renewed advocacy for the region’s interests.

The ICA leader stated that Kanu, despite being in detention, appeared healthy, had gained weight, and remained in high spirits. Kanu reportedly reaffirmed his confidence in his legal team and expressed hope that the courts would grant him freedom in the coming weeks.

However, he lamented the deteriorating conditions of the Igbo people in Nigeria, stressing that no prominent voices were actively defending their cause.

Ezenekwe also conveyed Kanu’s concerns about the historical neglect of Igbo freedom fighters, citing the case of Ralph Uwazurike, who, according to Kanu, had good intentions but suffered abandonment by his own people during his imprisonment. He warned that such neglect could weaken the struggle for self-determination.

In the statement on Thursday, Ezenekwe appealed directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to intervene in Kanu’s case. He reminded the president of his past role in the pro-democracy movement and called on him to demonstrate the political will to secure Kanu’s release.

According to him, the continued detention of the IPOB leader serves as a symbol of political repression rather than justice.

The statement reads, “Yesterday, Wednesday, 2 April 2025, at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, I had the honour of visiting Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), at 1:30 pm. In a setting shaped by political tension and community aspirations, our meeting served as a vital reminder of our shared struggle for recognition, justice, and the advancement of Igbo interests.

“During our discussion, Nnamdi Kanu, appearing healthier and more relaxed, reaffirmed his resilience despite his current circumstances.

“He communicated a strong message of self-assurance, noting that he is taking his prescribed medications and remains in good spirits.

“More significantly, he expressed disappointment at the apparent leadership vacuum within the Igbo community—a neglect that has allowed our people’s voice to fade at a critical moment.

“His sentiments evoked memories of past hardships endured by fellow freedom fighters, such as the neglect experienced by Ralph Uwazurike during previous administrations, reminding us all of the sacrifices made for our collective struggle.

“At the peak of our conversation, Nnamdi Kanu passionately called for a referendum—a pivotal step towards self-determination—and reiterated his firm belief that he has committed no offense other than urging our people to awaken from their slumber.

“His unwavering confidence in his legal team, and his hope for release by the end of April 2025, resonated as a powerful testament to his dedication and fortitude.

“This moment highlighted a critical juncture in our ongoing fight for freedom and justice.

“As our meeting drew to a close, the personal observations I made only deepened my resolve. I was moved by his evident physical and emotional recovery—a sign of hope amidst adversity.

“Kanu’s reflective acknowledgment of past allies, even as he critiqued the current state of leadership, served as both a sobering reminder of our history and a call to rectify the present.

“His message to the Igbo community was clear: we must not forsake our freedom fighters, whose sacrifices continue to light the path to our liberation.

“In light of today’s encounter, I issue an earnest appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I call on him to draw upon the spirit of democracy and commitment to justice that defined his own struggles, and to take decisive action in securing the freedom of our brother and hero, Nnamdi Kanu.

“Let this moment serve as a turning point—a renewal of our collective determination to safeguard the rights, dignity, and future of the Igbo people.”