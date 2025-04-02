NMA gives UNIUYO 21-day ultimatum over medical lecturers’ welfare

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Akwa Ibom State branch, has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the management of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) to address concerns regarding the welfare of medical lecturers in the institution.

In a communiqué released after an emergency meeting on March 31, 2025, the association warned that if the university fails to implement its demands, it will proceed on an indefinite strike without further notice.

Presenting the communiqué to journalists on Wednesday, the NMA Chairman, Dr. Aniekan Peter, lamented that some medical lecturers had not been migrated to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) despite approval from the UNIUYO Governing Council.

Key Resolutions: Congress noted a prolonged delay in the promotion of some medical lecturers, leading to financial losses, especially amid economic hardship and the mass exodus of doctors.

Congress also highlighted the severe shortage of medical lecturers and medical officers at the university’s health center, resulting in excessive workload and undue stress on existing staff.

The association demanded the immediate migration of all medical lecturers to CONMESS, with payment of arrears, as implemented in other federal universities.

Immediate promotion of due medical lecturers and payment of promotion arrears.

Immediate payment of outstanding three-and-a-half-month salaries owed to medical lecturers.

A 21-day ultimatum for the university to implement these demands, failing which an indefinite strike will commence.

“The leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association, Akwa Ibom State branch, is willing and ready to meet with the university management at any convenient time within the 21-day window starting from April 2, 2025. We look forward to a cordial working relationship with the university management,” the communiqué concluded.