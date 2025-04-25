NIS seeks support of traditional rulers in fight against insecurity, illegal immigrants

By Alumona Ukwueze

The Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Enugu State Command, Mrs. Nkechi Enete, has called on traditional rulers in the state to support efforts aimed at addressing insecurity and curbing illegal migration.

Mrs. Enete made the appeal on Thursday in Edem Ani, during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council and traditional ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka Local Government Area, HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu (Igwe Ogadagidi), at his palace.

She emphasized the critical role traditional institutions play in tackling illegal migration and maintaining security, urging royal fathers to assist by monitoring and reporting irregular migration activities, especially the movement of non-Nigerians within their communities.

“The Enugu Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service is committed to contributing meaningfully to the ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance security in the state.

“To achieve this, we seek the collaboration of traditional rulers in identifying and reporting illegal immigrants and their activities within their domains.

“Our goal is to ensure that all foreign nationals residing in the state are documented as law-abiding individuals—whether workers or visitors—whose presence does not pose a security risk,” she stated.

Mrs. Enete, the first female comptroller to head the Enugu State Command, assured that the command would continue to provide efficient services and protection to lawful foreign visitors and investors in the state.

She also expressed appreciation to the traditional ruler for his warm reception and royal blessings during the visit.

In his response, Igwe Samuel Asadu, who is an ex-Chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Member, Board of Trustees, Council of Traditional Leaders of Africa (Nigeria Chapter), pledged the full cooperation of the traditional institution.

“I commend your visit and commitment. It reflects not only your dedication to duty but also your respect for traditional institutions.

“Be assured that traditional rulers in Enugu State will partner with your command in identifying and eliminating illegal immigrants and criminal elements from our communities.

“You have both the legal authority and our support to go after undocumented migrants, especially those involved in criminal activities or contributing to insecurity in any part of the state,” he affirmed.

Further speaking, Igwe Ogadagidi lauded the developmental strides of Governor Peter Mbah, of Enugu State, stating that they have repositioned Enugu as an attractive destination for investors.

He encouraged the NIS command to collaborate with the state government to ensure that foreign investors find a conducive environment to live and thrive.

“Through sound economic policies and infrastructure development, Governor Mbah has made Enugu a viable hub for investment.

“It is therefore important for the NIS in Enugu to provide all necessary support and protection to foreign investors to help them settle and contribute to the growth of the state’s economy,” Igwe Asadu said.

Also present at the courtesy visit were Her Royal Majesty, Lolo Happiness Asadu; wife of Igwe Asadu; Chief John Okayi, Chief of Staff to the traditional ruler; and other cabinet members.