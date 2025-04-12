NiMet warns of intense heat in Gombe, Abuja, Kano, others

NIMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a warning of severe heat stress in Gombe State and 17 other northern states.

The other states are Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is contained in its weather outlook released on Friday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Saturday by Gayus Musa, the meteorological manager for Gombe State.

The agency said temperatures were expected to rise up to 40 degrees Celsius from Saturday, causing thermal discomfort in the affected states.

“After 3 days of rainfall, discomfort levels are set to rise from April 12 due to high temperatures and clear skies.

“Maximum temperatures in the north are reaching up to 40°C; with clear skies and moisture in the air, heat and discomfort will be more intense.”

Musa urged Gombe residents to take proactive measures, as extreme heat had significant health implications.

He warned that the rising temperatures and high humidity levels could cause thermal discomfort.

He advised residents to, therefore, avoid excessive sun exposure and seek cooler environments while recommending drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day.

“I advise residents to stay in well-ventilated areas, wear breathable clothing, drink plenty of water, avoid peak sun hours between 12pm and 3pm, and use sun protection.

“Also, let’s always check up on vulnerable persons like our children and the elderly persons in our communities,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to create more awareness about heat stress risks and preventive measures essential for healthy living. (NAN)