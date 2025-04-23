NiMet decries strike action by aviation unions

Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has expressed disappointment with some aviation unions over their decision to embark on a strike that disrupted weather services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

NiMET said it had addressed 70 percent of their demands and was awaiting government approval on the remaining 30 percent.

The protest, which took place at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, involved members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

A NiMet source, who criticised the unions’ decision, said: “Management is disappointed with the hardline stance taken by the unions, especially as some issues have been resolved and others are at various stages of resolution. When the unions served notice of the strike, management outlined the status of each issue. Surprisingly, they proceeded with strike action, having recently commended our labor-friendly policies. One wonders if other motives or actors bent on sabotaging management are at play.

“Management remains committed to an amicable resolution so normal services can be restored. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has scheduled a meeting with all parties on Thursday, April 24, 2025. We are hopeful the unions will listen to reason — after all, no one bites off his nose to spite his face.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Air Peace informed passengers that NiMET’s ongoing industrial action might cause disruptions, including possible flight delays and cancellations.

In a statement on X, the airline said: “We are currently monitoring the situation and working with relevant stakeholders to minimize the impact on your travel plans.”

