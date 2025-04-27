NIHOTOUR hosts UN Tourism Secretary-General candidate, Harry Theoharis

… in Strategic Talks to Unlock Africa’s Tourism Potential through Mission 100

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), under the dynamic leadership of Aare (Dr) Abisoye Fagade, FIMC, proudly hosted Mr. Harry Theoharis, candidate for Secretary-General of the United Nations Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), during his working visit to Nigeria to solicit support for his candidacy.

The strategic meeting centered on Mission 100 — Mr. Theoharis’ ambitious plan to unlock Africa’s tourism, hospitality, and travel potential — with a focused dialogue on Nigeria’s priorities and NIHOTOUR’s critical role in driving the continent’s tourism renaissance.

Aare Fagade, welcoming Mr. Theoharis and his delegation, highlighted NIHOTOUR’s transformation agenda aimed at training, empowering, and regulating personnel and practitioners within Nigeria’s hospitality, tourism, and travel sectors. He reaffirmed NIHOTOUR’s commitment to global best practices, innovation, and youth empowerment as pillars of sustainable development.

“Africa’s time is now, and through Mission 100, we have a unique opportunity to harness our vast tourism, hospitality, and travel assets for inclusive growth,” said Fagade. “NIHOTOUR is ready to partner and lead initiatives that will position Nigeria and Africa as global tourism powerhouses.”

In his remarks, Mr. Theoharis praised NIHOTOUR’s strategic initiatives and emphasized Nigeria’s pivotal role in his Mission 100 vision, which focuses on strengthening tourism governance, building human capacity, driving digital innovation, and fostering strategic alliances across Africa.

This landmark engagement marks another significant milestone in NIHOTOUR’s evolution into a leading regulatory body committed to shaping Africa’s hospitality, tourism, and travel future under Aare Fagade’s visionary leadership.