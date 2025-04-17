Nigeria’s Mo Abudu, Kwame Onwuachi make TIME’s 2025 Influential People List

Media powerhouse Mo Abudu and acclaimed chef Kwame Onwuachi have been named among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2025—an honour reserved for individuals shaping the future across industries and continents.

Mo Abudu, the visionary founder of EbonyLife Group, has long led the charge in redefining African storytelling.

Through her groundbreaking work in film, television, and media, she has amplified authentic African voices and shifted global narratives.

Her inclusion on the TIME100 list underscores her status as a creative powerhouse championing the continent’s cultural identity.

Her achievements drew praise from international actor Idris Elba, who is currently collaborating with her on an upcoming film project.

“She has an infectious, can-do attitude and the tenacity to overcome any obstacle in her way. Her sprawling empire—from studios and productions to cinemas and a creative academy—is testament to that,” Elba said.

In the culinary world, Kwame Onwuachi, a Nigerian-American chef celebrated for his bold fusion of West African and Caribbean flavours, also earned a coveted spot on the TIME100.

Known for his acclaimed Washington, D.C. restaurant Dogon, Onwuachi has become a global ambassador for cultural pride and innovation in the kitchen.

“Kwame Onwuachi is the embodiment of brilliance, passion, and perseverance. I’m talking about a chef whose heart, soul, and creativity shine through every dish he serves,” actress and producer Keke Palmer, who wrote his TIME tribute, described Onwuachi.

