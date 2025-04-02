Nigeria’s int’l influence dwindling due to lack of ambassadors – Don

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Dr Christian Okeke, has described as dangerous, President Bola Tinubu’s refusal to appoint ambassadors in Nigeria’s 109 foreign missions, saying the country’s influence in the comity of nations is gradually fading.

For over 19 months, Nigeria has had no Ambassadors following their recall by the president.

He said for the sake of national interest, prestige and development, President Tinubu should appoint heads for the country’s foreign missions.

Okeke said; “It is exactly a year and seven months since the president ordered, with immediate effect, the recall of the country’s envoys on September 2, 2023.

“Since the recall happened, all has not been well at the 109 foreign missions, even though those within the corridors of power may not want to admit this and advise the president accordingly.

“In international diplomatic practice, some countries may not be disposed to deal with a lower diplomatic representation, as Charge d’Affaires may not be invited to a meeting between foreign ministers and ambassadors since his position is equivalent to that of a director.

“The implication is that the presence and influence of our country among the comity of nations have since started to diminish, since it is currently being represented by low-ranking diplomatic officers.

“Many sovereign states must have started seeing Nigeria as a joke and country that is not interested in having robust relations with the outside world.

“Crucially, the officers currently in charge at the different embassies, high commissions and consulates may be trying their best to avoid any lacuna, but the truth remains that they are faced with limitations.

“The president needs to act fast, if not for anything else, for the sake of protection of Nigerians abroad from maltreatment, the sake of the country’s international leadership roles and ambitions, as well as the need for national survival and security.

“The giant status of the country is unconsciously shrinking over this failure to act fast to replace the recalled envoys.

“Ordinarily, the process leading to such an appointment could take up to six months. What this means in essence is that it could take up to six months again for Nigeria to restore her representation as it should be.

“In case the president has forgotten that he is yet to replace the recalled envoys, those around him owe it as a duty to the country to remind the president end ensure that he takes urgent action.

“The president’s intervention in this regard is an act of patriotism that should not slide”, he added.