Nigeria’s future hinges on embracing AI, says ICT expert, Aguene

…as BildUp Unveils Nation’s First Indigenous AI Software

Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BildUp, Mr. Chibuike Aguene has said.

Speaking during the unveiling of the country’s first indigenous AI software in Enugu on Saturday, Aguene said that AI has come to stay, highlighting the global dominance of AI and its transformative potential.

He said that the indigenous technology will redefine and transform the educational system, boasts impressive capabilities, including independent thinking, student assessment, and personalized learning solutions tailored to individual pace and learning style.

He said: “Our nation cannot be left behind. What we are witnessing today is the first African Indigenous breakthrough in AI technology, aimed at redefining and transforming our educational system in Enugu state, South East, and Nigeria at large.

“We have gathered here today to unveil the bildup artificial intelligence (AI) startup, with a primary vision to empower everyone, every where to make a difference.

“So, we are happy and excited to announce this breakthrough innovation that will redefine the way students learn, practice, and succeed. And also, what we are witnessing today is a full demonstration of the power of AI in helping students.

“Over the past few days, we had students from different Schools, learning with the AI, interacting freely. And what is even very special about the AI that we are talking about today is it’s origin. It is built here in Nigeria, and this is the first of its kind.

“What is very important and interesting about this super AI is that it can think independently, access students, understand their level of proficiency, understand their level of pace, and of course, their learning style and use that to create a personalized learning solution for them”.

Arguing that the problem of the education sector was hinged on application of one solution to all issues, Aguene said it was imperative for the federal government to develop the technological sector and boost the economy.

“One of the greatest problems we have in the education sector is one solution for all. If you look at the past couple of months, there had been serious attention on issues concerning AI. The federal government has been going round different states talking about how they want Nigeria to lead in this space. So, we are excited today to announce a full power of AI.

“This is a full expression. You will hear the AI interacting as though they are talking to a real human being. Every student now both in Nigeria and the world can have access to a personal tutor that is super intelligent, smart, think independently, reason and use that knowledge to create a personalized learning for the different students”, he said.

Aguene also dismissed the claims in some quarters that AI would soon take over the jobs of human teachers.

“Teachers are great and wonderful people. Rather, what we have built is to enhance what they are doing to enable them to achieve more. Artificial intelligence drives us to explore uncharted territories and break new grounds.

“Together, we are not just building technology, we are shaping the future, stating that they harness the power of artificial Intelligence to create solutions that make difference. Our minds are open, our ambitions are high, and our passion for progress is boundless.

“In this space, we believe in the relentless pursuit of knowledge, the beauty of collaboration and the power of perseverance”, Aguene added.