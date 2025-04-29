Nigeria’s future doesn’t look healthy with APC’s govt — Baba-Ahmed

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

…2027 will determine whether Nigeria ‘ll continue to sink under incompetence

…Why I disagreed with some things going on

…I expected Tinubu to correct Buhari’s govt

…Presidency isolated itself to be advised

…This administration lacks quality, competent hands

…Nigeria can’t survive under present leadership

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed recently resigned his appointment as Political Adviser to the President in the Vice President’s Office. The former Publicity Secretary of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, who has been a critic and vocal voice against bad governance, in this interview, revealed that he never had a place in the Bola Tinubu administration.

He also speaks on the 2027 election, why Nigerians should not trust the drivers of the planned coalition and what is expected of Nigerians. Excerpts:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As a Political Adviser to Mr. President, in the office of the vice president, what were some your experiences?

I did my job as best as I can when I worked with the Vice President.

I believed the administration could have used people like me better, we were never in the mainstream of policy design, policy implementation, policy monitoring, mitigation of aura, steps and errors, building bridges with the communities and more importantly giving advice consistent with my mandate which is to give advice on political matters, I don’t think the administration had enough interest in what we could do.

But to the degree that I was available and I was there, I did my best and at the the end, I found that I really had no place in the administration. Many things that I could have advised on were going on, it didn’t look like my advice was necessary and I also disagreed with many of the things that were going on and the best way to deal with this kind of thing is to leave. But I left, I expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve my country through the administration. I got to respect a lot of people in the government, forgive me if I don’t mention names. And ifI am also to be honest with you, I was disappointed that the administration has an opportunity to correct the ills and mistakes of the Buhari administration and it hasn’t, that’s all.

Can we know some of the pieces of advice that you gave to the government as political Adviser that were ignored?

No, maybe perhaps you read my open letter to the President wrongly. I never said I gave advice which were ignored. I said those who were involved in advising government or implementing the policies of the government were not of the calibre and the quality that an administration like President Tinubu’s, which was dealing with a very bad inheritance and which faced a lot of challenges which has created its own challenges, should have.

It wasn’t formed by the realities on the ground and he (Tinubu) and the presidency itself was isolated to be available to be advised, I think that was the point I made.

What are the areas you think that if the government takes positive steps to address will improve the lives of the citizenry?

I think they need to review their entire mandate, they should look at Nigeria as it is now and not just simply push out press releases and press statements.

They are spending a huge amount of energy celebrating, getting people who have brought the country to its knees to now join them. If this government thinks that getting defectors from parties that have failed the country, people, who have failed the country who are now looking for refuge and getting them to join their party, they are making a terrible mistake.

The future doesn’t look healthy with the APC which is overburdened by its own liabilities as well as the liability from other parties. They should look at where they are now. They still have two years, they can work very hard but the most important advice I gave in my open letter is that President Tinubu should work very hard to address the current challenges, to find younger people, more energetic people, people with the vision to fix the country.

People who recognise the fact that the future belongs to them and assure them. And then create a generation of politicians that will take over from him and people like him who just live in a small room called APC. All these huge number of people who have questions to answer on the way they run this country, have no business asking us to trust them again. They should look for younger people, people with more experience, people with more knowledge, people with the vision and passion to fix Nigeria. Those are the people I think President Tinubu should encourage his party to entrust the responsibilities .

As a seasoned politician are you ready to join the coalition so that the country will perhaps get it right?

Let me correct you, I am not a seasoned politician, I have been a public servant, what other people call as a technocrat virtually all my life. I have also been a critic of poor and bad administration. I am not interested in joining any coalition of people who have wrecked the country and who are looking for refuge and other opportunities to continue to do what they were doing before, I am not interested in that kind of politics.

Nigerians bear the brunt of any good or bad government, as the 2027 election draws near, what is your advice to them?

I will tell them to open their eyes and be very careful. 2027 will be a very, very important and decisive election. It will determine whether we will continue to sink under the incompetence and indifference of the last 12 years, eight years of Buhari and now four years of Tinubu, or we want to recreate Nigeria and re-engineer it so that it can address the problems of insecurity and poverty and deterioration of inter community relationship.

Nigeria can survive and can overcome its problems but it certainly cannot do so under the present leadership or the kind of coalitions of all these politicians who are desperately clinging to power, making it to appear as if the future belongs only to them. The future belongs to Nigerians. Nigerians should be very careful, they should not be carried away by all this business of North and South, ethnicity and religion. Everybody is a victim of the same problem created by the same people who are now asking us to trust them, they should not trust them.