Nigeria’s constitution, key to inclusive leadership — Fashola

By Cynthia Alo

Nigerians have been urged to rely on the constitution to fix the rising tide of divisive and identity politics.

Speaking at the 2025 Lagos Leadership Summit, former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, who gave this admonition, said the country’s 1999 constitution has provided a strong foundation for inclusive leadership.

In his paper, titled “The Inclusion Imperative: Why No One Wins When Leadership Leaves People Behind”, Fashola, who was former Lagos Sdtate governor, while appraising the constitution, said: “We’ve criticized this document as if it has no redeeming quality. But surprisingly, there are very interesting and forward-looking things in it.

“The 1999 Constitution years before 2010 have made equality, and inclusive participation the touchstone of the existence of the Nigerian state. The Constitution and perhaps in some other parts but 14 (3) talks about federal characters.

‘’As far back as 1998, and perhaps if you go back to 1979 from which this constitution was copied, these things have been in our constitution and it’s talking about national character and the need to promote national unity and to command national loyalty and to ensure that there is no predominance by any persons from a few states or from any ethnic group over others.

‘’Prohibition of discrimination that nobody will be discriminated against in this country, whether because of the place of origin or his sex or religion or status or ethnic or linguistic association. It guarantees everybody to move around and it talks about promoting national integration through inter-ethnic marriages.”

According to Fashola, leaders must take tangible and measurable actions to give meaning to these imperatives.

“If you exclude others and appoint all the staff to reflect your personal identity, you are prejudiced, you are doing damage to the objectives of the Nigerian state and to the well-being of the global community,” he warned.

He stressed that inclusion must go beyond appointments and reflect in public service delivery, representation, and opportunities for all.

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reiterated his government’s commitment to running an inclusive governance and grooming future leaders.

During a fireside chat, themed “From Leadership to Legacy: Designing Systems that Work Without You”, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the foundation laid by his predecessors, saying “I have been blessed with previous leaders that have started that mantle of aggressive leadership.

‘’Right from our current president, Bola Tinubu, to the likes of my brother, Fashola, and Ambode. I have actually been very lucky to be able to take forward what they have built on very quickly and be able to see, challenge the status quo a little bit.”

Executive Secretary of Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, described the academy as a place “where ambition meets structure, talent pours into transformation, and legacy begins,” noting that over 60 fellows had graduated, with another 30 currently in training.