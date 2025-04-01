Nigerians write African Union over Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers

President Bola Tinubu and the suspended governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara.

By Bayo Wahab



President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State continues to generate reactions as a coalition of Nigerian professionals and political figures has petitioned the African Union (AU) over the issue.

The group asserted that President Tinubu’s suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly was unconstitutional.



In a letter addressed to AU Commission Chairperson Alhaji Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the coalition argued that the President’s move not only violated Nigeria’s constitution but also threatened democracy across Africa.

The petition, signed by Professor Senator Opeyemi Ola, Professor Adah George, Rt. Hon. Dr James Oloko and Dr Mrs Evelyn E. Ogolime urged the AU to take decisive action against what they described as an abuse of power.

“With President Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS, Nigeria is expected to be a shining example of democratic governance in Africa. Unfortunately, President Tinubu’s actions have fallen woefully short of this expectation. His decision to suspend the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminilayi Fubara, and the State House of Assembly, is a clear violation of the Constitution and an affront to democratic principles,” the petition reads.



“Section 305 of the Constitution, which the President cited as the basis for his action, does not grant him the power to suspend or remove elected officials. The Constitution is clear on the grounds for removing a governor, which is explicitly stated in Section 188. The President’s action is a blatant disregard for the Constitution and the democratic process.



“This action is not only a threat to democracy in Nigeria but also sets a dangerous precedent for the suppression of democratic institutions and the rule of law in Africa. It is imperative that the African Union Commission takes immediate action to address this situation and ensure that democratic principles are upheld.”



Highlighting the broader implications of the president’s action, the coalition stated that it threatened the autonomy of states under Nigeria’s federal system.



The group called on the AU to send a fact-finding mission to Rivers State to assess the situation and ensure the protection of democratic institutions.



“We are also concerned about the potential consequences of this action on the stability of Nigeria and the African region. The suspension of democratic institutions and the imposition of emergency rule could lead to widespread unrest, violence, and instability. In addition, this action undermines the principles of federalism and the autonomy of states in Nigeria. The President’s decision to suspend the Governor and the State House of Assembly is a clear infringement on the powers of the state government and a violation of the principle of separation of powers.



The group urged the AU to prevail upon Tinubu to immediately lift the State of Emergency in Rivers State and restore the democratically elected government.



The coalition also requested that the “African Union Commission take concrete steps to ensure that Nigeria, as a member state, upholds the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.”

Vanguard News