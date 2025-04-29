Nigerians, not defecting politicians, will decide 2027 elections — Fadojoe

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A former presidential aspirant under the Labour Party, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph (popularly known as Fadojoe), has criticized the ongoing wave of political defections in the country, declaring that it is suffering Nigerians—not politicians switching parties—who will determine the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement, Fadojoe expressed concern over the state of the nation, warning that Nigeria cannot continue on its current trajectory, particularly with politicians prioritizing power over the welfare of the people.

“The country must be free from injustice and suffering,” he said, lamenting the ongoing insecurity and recent killings in Plateau, Benue, and other parts of the country. He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other political leaders to show greater concern for the nation’s worsening security crisis.

“I call on Nigerians—especially the youth—to stop supporting leaders who are only after personal gain. We need leaders who genuinely care about the people, not those hopping from one political party to another just to stay in power,” Fadojoe stated.

He stressed that the voices of the suffering masses will be louder than the influence of career politicians in the next election cycle.

“Suffering will speak loudest in the 2027 election—not the recycled voices of politicians who have looted the country dry. These politicians have been in power for years, yet their communities remain underdeveloped. All they offer are motorcycles or token cash handouts, while neglecting real progress.”

Fadojoe urged Nigerians to obtain their voter cards and prepare to bring about real change.

“It’s time to retire these old politicians. We’ve had enough of the same faces, the same lies, and the same pain. Let them go into retirement. We must make the 2027 election about the people—not the politicians,” he said.

He called for a national campaign rooted in the realities of the suffering masses, rather than empty political slogans.

“We need young, capable, and visionary leaders who will work for the people—not those who spend public funds abroad while Nigerians suffer at home. Let’s come together to rescue and renew Nigeria. The time is now,” Fadojoe concluded.