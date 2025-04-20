Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State, Apagun Olaolu Samuel.

The Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State, Apagun Olaolu Samuel, at the weekend, called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government to start preparing to leave Aso Rock Villa after the 2027 general elections, saying that Nigerians are fed up with the insecurity, hunger and poor economic situation in the country.

According to Olaolu, the Labour Party is poised to take over power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027, saying that Nigerians are already ‘hungry’ and calling for the Labour Party government in 2027.

Olaolu stated this while answering questions from newsmen at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, the LP is the only opposition party in the country that recognizes Senator Nenadi Usman’s Caretaker Committee.

He said, “the Labour Party is set to take over governance from the APC-led federal government in 2027, because Nigerians are already hungry for the LP. Today in Nigeria, there is no opposition party except Labour Party. You all know what is happening in the PDP now, how the power that be has infiltrated the party. They equally infiltrated our party, until God came to our rescue through the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, which is the pronouncement from God.”

As we speak, many members of the PDP are now coming to us because most of them are dissatisfied with what is happening in the party. Our door is open, and our arms are wider open to accept them.“

“Also, with the present insecurity, hunger and poor economic situation in the country, most Nigerians are not happy with the APC-led government, and everyone knows the part to follow.

Olaolu assured that the LP-led government from 2027 will turn the nation’s economy around, change Nigeria’s perspective, and change everything about Nigeria.

“If we can have over 6 million votes in the 2023 presidential election, behold, we will have more than three times the number that was officially announced for us in 2023.”

“The APC government should begin to prepare to leave the seat for the Labour Party in 2027. All Nigerians are labouring they were toiling every day. Nigerians are begging the Labour Party to settle their differences and reform the party ahead of the 2027 general elections. We are now one formidable party. We are back on our two feet. There is no more factionalization or proliferation in the party.”

Olaolu noted that “it is now time to focus on rebuilding and unifying our party to better serve our members and the community at large.

While calling on “all willing members to come together, setting aside past differences, and work collaboratively towards the common goals of the party, he noted that the Nenadi Usman-led caretaker committee is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition, promoting inclusivity, and fostering an environment where every member’s voice is heard.

“We are committed to an immediate integration of all willing members into the party’s activities. Our priority is to move forward with purpose and unity, ensuring that the Labour Party is poised to meet the challenges ahead and represent the interests of all our constituents.”

“To facilitate this integration, we invite all party members to participate in upcoming meetings and events, where we will collectively strategize for future initiatives and reinforce our shared vision for progress.”

“The Labour Party stands at a critical juncture, and together, we can harness the energy and commitment of all members to drive meaningful change in our communities.”

