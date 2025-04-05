Nigerians have been approved to earn Dollars in 2025

With the tough economic situation experienced by most Nigerians living in Nigeria and those in diaspora, it has become necessary to discuss legitimate means that can assure Nigerians of financial freedom.



Every day we research genuine businesses that can uplift and financially liberate the Nigerian regardless of where they live. One of such businesses is domain flipping, this is when an individual acquires domain names for low and ends up reselling them for as much as $7,000 to $20,000. This is not a new business model as it is a common thing in the western world.



Domain names like Tesla.com, Chat.com, Friend.com and many others were originally acquired for peanuts by people just like you and me. The only difference was that they were at the right place at the right time, got the right information and acted swiftly on it. Just in case you do not know, Tesla.com was sold to Elon Musk for $11million, Chat.com was sold to openAI for $15.5million while Friend.com was sold $1.7 million.



While these numbers might seem high and too good to be true, you can simply do a Google search to verify. While these amounts are not typical of every domain sale, small amounts like $10,000 to $100,000 is very possible.



How does this really work?

Everyday new businesses spring up in countries like United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and many others, in many cases, they are always looking for short, catchy, memorable, and brandable names that can be used for their newly established businesses. These owners are willing to pay thousands and up to millions of dollars for these names.



Is this a get rich quick scheme or Ponzi

Nothing of such, buying of domains is not a money-doubling or get money fast business, this is simply acquiring domains for super low and having experts sell them for you for super high, that’s the same business model that Americans do daily. The only thing that makes it sound too good to be true is the profit margin. It is simply AMAZING!



How do you benefit?

As a business savvy and smart individual, you join platforms where these names are sold for super cheap, and you quickly list it for sale at the global marketplace where these entrepreneurs rush to, they have one simple goal, buy the domain of their choice regardless of the price. This business model is so lucrative that you will wonder why you never started before now. A package you acquired for as low as $2400 can be sold for as much as $71,000.



What’s the cost involved?

As clearly stated, this business model is genuine, legitimate and 100% transparent, this means as the buyer negotiates for the domain, you are carried along every step of the way. To be successful at this, you acquire these domains at a ridiculously low price at the discount market.



Prestige pro $1715 (5 Domains) and Vantage bundle $2410 (8 Ultra-Premium Domains), the potential returns on the Vantage bundle can generate as much as $71,000 and even more.



How genuine is this business?

Galins is a legitimate business that allows individuals acquire domains at a low cost and have it resold at the global market for profit. The process is 100% transparent as many individuals have testified to the profitability. Anyone engaging in domain business with Galins will have absolutely no regrets as they have a tested and trusted business model.



How will the domain name be sold and when?

These domains can be sold in 2 ways, you can opt for the self-service or managed service, with self-service you are involved in the negotiation process while managed is done for you with utmost transparency.



The time frame for sales varies, it could take a few days, weeks, and even months. Negotiations with the right buyer is key here. That’s why it is recommended you use the managed services since they have the experience with negotiating deals.



Are there Nigerians doing this?

The business is available to everyone but there are lots of Nigerians in Nigeria and diaspora doing this and making a whole lot from it. The clients are from UAE, Qatar, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and many more.



How do I get started?

You click here to sign up, your account is pending for about 3-5 business days. As soon as you are approved, you will receive a call from one of the Reps who will guide you on how to begin your earning process.



Customer reviews of Galins.com

“I acquired the Vantage Bundle Package from Galins, 8 domains were assigned to me, in less than 3 weeks, 2 of them were sold, I was shocked when I got notified that one of them sold for $11,650 while the other sold for $8,200. I am hopeful for the sales of others, I am beyond excited”. Eneojo Gabriel (KSU, Anyigba).



“I was skeptical at the initial stage, I never trust any online business, I consider many of them scams, without any doubt, I was proved wrong by the excellent team at Galins, I got the 8 domains I paid for, I also got 3 sold within what I consider a reasonable time frame. Many thanks to my account manager and the support team.” Chukwuemeka Ikemba – UK.



“If anyone had told me some months back that domain names were profitable, I would have argued blindly. How in the world is it possible for a domain name to be sold for this much? Didn’t make sense to me till I received that notification of sale. I am happy and grateful.” I acquired the Prestige Pro for my wife and the Vantage Bundle for myself. Caleb Enobakhare.

