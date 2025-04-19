Nigerians dying, Tinubu in Europe – Atiku

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has launched a scathing critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s handling of Nigeria’s worsening security situation, accusing him of absence and indifference in the face of national tragedy.

In a strongly worded statement shared via his official Facebook page, Atiku condemned the administration’s failure to address the recent violent attacks in Benue State, which left scores dead in the Logo and Gbagir communities of Ukum Local Government Area.

“The Tinubu administration has proven, time and again, to be utterly incapable, wholly incompetent, and completely devoid of any coherent ideas for tackling Nigeria’s deepening security crisis,” Atiku said. “This is not just my position — it is a growing consensus among political opposition leaders, respected security experts, and even members within the ruling party.”

He expressed dismay over what he described as a lack of empathy and visible leadership from the president during times of national distress.

“The blood of innocent Nigerians continues to be spilled with appalling regularity… yet the Tinubu presidency remains disturbingly indifferent, displaying neither urgency nor the basic decency of public empathy,” Atiku stated.

Drawing comparisons with leaders across the world who abandoned official assignments to return home during times of crisis, Atiku cited examples of former U.S. President Barack Obama, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan as leaders who showed up in moments of national tragedy.

“Yet President Bola Tinubu… chooses instead to gallivant across Europe — governing Nigeria in absentia as if from a holiday perch. If he cannot act, the least he can do is show up,” he said.

The former vice president also extended condolences to the people and government of Benue State, stating, “We stand with you in grief and in solidarity.”

Atiku ended the statement with a call for accountability, insisting that Nigerians deserve leadership that is present, responsive, and responsible, regardless of political affiliation or background.

“If Tinubu cannot deliver safety and dignity to Nigerians, the very least he can do is pretend to care,” he added.

As insecurity continues to grip parts of the country, Atiku’s remarks add to a growing chorus of voices calling for urgent and decisive action from the presidency.