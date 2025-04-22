Nigerian Tech Visionary, Ebiem Pioneering ‘Buyer First’ E-commerce in UK

By Gabriel Ewepu

In the bustling halls of London’s tech scene, Nigerian-born software developer Augustine Ebiem has emerged as a sought-after professional and visionary leader in software development. At 34, Ebiem is leading a revolution in e-commerce with a “buyer-first” approach that is turning heads in the industry.

As the founder and Project Lead of Vensle.com, an innovative online marketplace, he is championing a platform where the customer’s needs come first – a model that is redefining how buyers and sellers connect. Colleagues describe him as a pioneer of buyer-centric innovation, and his journey from mentoring young coders in Nigeria to building tech solutions in the UK embodies a mission to bridge two continents through technology.

Pioneering a Buyer-First E-commerce Platform

At the heart of Ebiem’s work is Vensle.com, the company he leads in London. Vensle is not a typical e-commerce site; it operates on a Request Sale system that flips the conventional marketplace model on its head. Instead of the standard process where sellers list products and wait for buyers, Vensle empowers buyers to start the conversation.

Ebiem said: “We wanted to create an experience where the buyer drives the process from the start.” The platform allows shoppers to post requests for the products or services they want, and then sellers respond with offers. This reverse marketplace approach ensures that customers get exactly what they seek at competitive prices.

Ebiem also noted that this model makes the marketplace truly buyer-first, saying “When the buyer’s needs set the tone, it creates a win-win for buyers and sellers. Buyers save time finding what they want, and sellers gain access to ready customers.”

Vensle’s innovative streak extends beyond buyer–seller connections to solving one of online shopping’s most persistent challenges: delivery inefficiency. One of the platform’s standout features is its “Multi-Store Single Delivery” system – a logistics model designed for maximum convenience and savings. It allows shoppers to purchase items from multiple stores in a single transaction, and receive everything together in one consolidated delivery.

For instance, a customer might order fresh produce from Tesco, bakery items from Asda and household goods from Aldi, and have all the items delivered at once – incurring just one delivery fee. This approach not only cuts delivery costs and waiting time but also reduces road traffic and emissions, making it smarter and more sustainable.

Beyond convenience, this model empowers cost-conscious shoppers who typically struggle to access the cheapest or best-value items across different stores. Many would ordinarily avoid shopping from multiple outlets due to the cost and stress of commuting – or the complexity of placing several online orders. Vensle eliminates that burden, giving users the freedom to shop from wherever offers the best deal without worrying about multiple charges or errands across town.

Even mixed-item orders – such as groceries, personal items or a phone and matching case from two different sellers – can be bundled seamlessly.

Meanwhile, he (Ebiem) explained that, “Customers shouldn’t have to pay or wait twice for buying from two stores when it’s going to the same address.”

He also reaffirmed Vensle’s commitment to a buyer-first, frictionless shopping experience.

Another standout feature of Vensle is “Meet to Buy.” Recognising that many people still value the assurance of in-person transactions – especially for high-value or second-hand items – Vensle facilitates safe meetups between buyers and sellers in the same locality. This feature integrates a cornerstone of traditional marketplace dealings (meeting face-to-face) into the digital platform. Users can agree on a neutral public location to inspect and exchange goods, with Vensle providing guidance to ensure safety. By building Meet to Buy into the platform, Ebiem has effectively bridged the gap between online convenience and offline trust.

“In Nigeria, we often like to see what we’re buying up close,” Ebiem noted with a smile. “Meet to Buy brings that personal trust factor into e-commerce. Even here in the UK, it’s giving users added peace of mind – they can shake hands and know who’s on the other end of the transaction”, he said.

Through these features – from Request Sale’s buyer-driven listings to Multi-Store Single Delivery and Meet to Buy – Augustine Ebiem has positioned Vensle as a unique player in the e-commerce space. Industry observers say such innovations exemplify a larger shift towards consumer-centric online markets. Vensle’s early success is a testament to Ebiem’s forward-thinking approach, one that puts the customer first in every sense. It’s an approach he honed through years of hands-on experience, both in Nigeria and abroad, always with an eye on how technology can better serve people.

Empowering Young Developers Across Nigeria

Long before founding Vensle, Ebiem was already sowing seeds of innovation through mentorship. In 2015, he began formally training aspiring developers in Enugu State through the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace (CIDJAP), under its Verbum Networks department, led by Rev. Father Paul Akpomie. There, he helped run intensive software development workshops focused on equipping young people with real-world coding skills.

But his efforts didn’t stop in Enugu. Ebiem later expanded his mentorship independently to Port Harcourt and Abuja, where he continued training youths outside any formal programme. Whether through small-group sessions, university meetups or one-on-one guidance, his goal remained the same: to raise a new generation of Nigerian software developers capable of building world-class solutions.

Those who were there recall his passion and patience as a trainer. Ebiem would spend long hours demystifying complex concepts for his students, determined to prove that global tech skills can be cultivated on home soil.

“I saw so much potential in those young people”, he said. He also reflected on the experience as many of the beneficiaries of that 2015 programme have since gone on to start tech careers and some are now founders of their own startups, building solutions across Nigeria and beyond, a fact Ebiem finds deeply rewarding. “It was never just about writing code,” he added.

“It was about empowering youths to believe they can build solutions just as good as anywhere in the world. That’s a lesson I carry with me to this day.” This early chapter of Ebiem’s career highlights a theme that runs throughout his work: building up others through technology. By transferring knowledge to young Nigerian developers, he was investing in the future of the country’s tech ecosystem. It’s an ethos that aligns with national efforts to boost digital skills and the broader movement of tech professionals giving back to their communities.

Building Tech Solutions for Healthcare

Beyond nurturing talent, Augustine Ebiem also distinguished himself early on by developing technology solutions for local challenges. Notably, before his move to the UK, he played a key role in building an electronic medical records (EMR) system for Nigerian hospitals. Ebiem worked with a team to create a hospital content management system centred on EMR – essentially digitising patient records and hospital workflows. This was groundbreaking work at a time when many Nigerian healthcare facilities were still largely paper-based.

According to Ebiem, the impact of introducing EMRs in Nigeria has been significant: studies show that adopting electronic records “meaningfully increased the quality of the data” in healthcare settings. The project contributed to this digital transformation. The custom EMR system his team built allowed doctors and nurses to retrieve patient histories, lab results, and treatment plans at the click of a button, improving efficiency and reducing errors in clinics that implemented the software. “Our healthcare system needed to leap into the digital age.

“We wanted to prove that an EMR made in Nigeria, by Nigerian developers, could meet our hospitals’ needs and improve patient care”, he said.

The pilot deployments of the EMR were successful, with hospital staff reporting faster access to records and better coordination of care.

For Ebiem, the venture into health technology was a natural extension of his problem-solving drive. It also foreshadowed his larger mission: applying global best practices to local problems.

He said: “Working on the EMR taught me how much technology could change lives day-to-day,” he explained. “When you see a doctor pull up a patient’s file on a system you built, instead of rifling through paper folders, it hits you – this is real impact.”

The EMR project not only benefitted Nigerian hospitals but also enriched Ebiem’s own experience, giving him insight into scaling complex software in challenging environments. This experience would become invaluable in his next big venture in the United Kingdom.

Global Vision: Bringing Innovation Back Home

Armed with a wealth of experience in Nigeria, Augustine Ebiem relocated to the United Kingdom in pursuit of greater exposure and the opportunity to refine his ideas on a global scale. In January 2020, he founded Vensle.com Ltd in London, taking on the role of Director and Lead Developer. The move marked a new chapter – one where he could apply his innovations in a mature tech market while keeping his roots firmly in mind.

“London is a global tech hub; being here challenges me to innovate at the highest level. But no matter where I am, my perspective is shaped by where I come from.”

Now based in the UK capital, he quickly gained recognition for his buyer-first e-commerce concept. Tech circles began to take note of the Nigerian entrepreneur whose platform was making online shopping more community-driven and intuitive. Ebiem’s journey reflects a broader trend of Nigerian diaspora tech entrepreneurs excelling abroad while maintaining a deep focus on Africa. In cities like London, San Francisco and Berlin, Nigerians are launching startups that tackle pressing issues in fintech, health-tech, and commerce – ventures that are innovative, impactful and deeply tied to the continent’s progress. “Providing solutions that improve lives and drive economic growth” has become the rallying cry for many in this movement, and Ebiem is proud to stand among them.

He often draws inspiration from fellow Nigerians making global strides in technology and sees their successes as proof that the world is ready for African-led innovation. But for Ebiem, the goal was never just to break ground abroad – it was to build systems that could be reimagined for home.

“The dream has always been to take what we build here and make it work for our people at home”, he affirmed.

His long-term mission is clear: to develop world-class solutions that can be adapted for African cities and scaled to empower buyers, support small businesses, and create tech-driven jobs. By re-exporting the insights and innovations gained in the UK, Ebiem aims to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s digital economy.

This model of “reverse innovation” is gaining traction, as diaspora entrepreneurs reinvest in their origins. Many are “investing in local startups and mentoring young entrepreneurs, transferring knowledge and resources that are vital for growth”, and Ebiem is no exception.

“It’s about closing the loop. I started by learning and teaching in Nigeria, then I built a company in London. Now I want to return those solutions – not as a foreign concept, but as something designed by us, for us. My goal is to inspire a two-way flow of innovation – where Nigeria and the UK are exchanging ideas and technology that uplift both”, he stated.

As Augustine Ebiem continues to blaze a trail in e-commerce, he remains a passionate advocate for homegrown African tech talent. Whether mentoring young developers online, collaborating with Nigerian partners on new Vensle features, or speaking at tech forums about his journey, he carries the flag of Nigeria’s tech potential with pride.

Industry insiders in London say his name is quickly becoming synonymous with creative tech entrepreneurship. And back home, those who know him speak of his unwavering commitment to give back. From a modest start teaching code in Enugu to leading a next-gen startup in London, Ebiem’s story shows how vision and determination can transcend borders – and how true success is measured not just by reach, but by return.

Gabriel Ewepu is a well-known journalist and correspondent with Vanguard Newspaper in Nigeria, specialising in development, innovation, and human interest reporting.