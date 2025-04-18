Nigerian skitmaker Zicsaloma calls out LUTH over alleged unprofessionalism toward ailing mother

By Efe Onodjae

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Aloma Isaac, widely known as Zicsaloma, has publicly criticized the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for what he described as unprofessional and inhumane treatment of his mother, who is currently battling cancer.

In a heartfelt video shared on his Instagram page, Zicsaloma recounted the distressing ordeal, claiming that his mother was denied entry into LUTH by hospital security personnel and a doctor, despite her critical condition.

“Our medical system is terrible,” he lamented. “My mom, who is undergoing chemotherapy and is at the point of death, was refused entry into LUTH. We rushed her from the Island to the hospital on Okin Road, where we were told to return to LUTH because that’s where she had her initial chemotherapy. They warned us she might not make it if we didn’t act fast.”

The skitmaker alleged that upon arriving at LUTH, his mother was turned away and directed to a test center for further diagnostics. However, even after undergoing the required tests, she was reportedly still denied entry.

“They locked my mom, my sister, and a friend I sent to assist them outside the gate. The security guard said they couldn’t let her in until her test results were out, which would take three hours. They claimed only a doctor could grant access, but when a doctor eventually arrived, he refused to speak to me over the phone and told my sister he wouldn’t examine my mom until the results were ready.”

Zicsaloma expressed disbelief over what he perceived as a lack of compassion from the hospital staff.

“We begged the doctor to at least look at her, but he walked away. My mom is a skeletal version of herself. Someone who’s already lifeless was just left outside like that. Where is the humanity?”

He concluded by calling on the government to urgently investigate the operations at LUTH, describing the experience as a glaring example of the need for systemic reforms in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“The government needs to look into that hospital. This is not just about my mother—it’s about the lives of many Nigerians who may not have a voice,” he said.

As of the time of this report, LUTH has yet to issue an official response to the allegations.