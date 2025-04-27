Nigerian Red Cross, ECHO provide assistance to 2024 flood victims

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, Delta State Branch, with support from the European Commission for Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), has provided critical assistance to communities affected by the 2024 flood in the State.

Eleven communities including Agbodobiri, Bikorogha, Ogbeingbene, Ige, Ovrode, Ekregbesi, Owhodokpokpo, Uzere, Orhono, Umeghe and Oviorie communities in Burutu, Isoko North, Isoko South, and Ethiope East local government areas benefited from

cash assistance of N77,000 to 1,100 households via preloaded ATM cards

Also, non-food items such as Jerry cans, buckets, and aqua tabs for water purification, as well as dignity kits were distributed to 400 female-headed households, lactating mothers and pregnant women.

The kits contained essential hygiene items such as torchlight, laundry and bathing soaps, body cream, disinfectants, toothbrushes, toothpastes, reusable sanitary pads, underwears, slippers, amongst other items.

The dignity kits were distributed from April 21st to 23rd, 2025, by the NRCS Delta Branch team, led by the Branch Secretary, Mr. Charles Arinomor who thanked ECHO for funding the 2024 integrated flood response to affected communities in Delta State.

He called on beneficiaries to adhere strictly to early warning signs to reduce the impact of the flood to as low as reasonably practicable.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to ECHO and the Red Cross for their timely intervention, noting that it brought hope and relief to the most vulnerable.