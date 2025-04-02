Nigerian newspapers review: Uromi on lockdown by security operatives

Uromi killings: Conference of State Legislatures wants perpetrators brought to book

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the heavy presence of security operatives in Uromi, Edo State following the killing of suspected herders.

One headline looks at Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and how Kogi Central stood still for her on April 1.

In sports, Vanguard has the story of the Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, saying he would convince Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri to play for Nigeria.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline says electricity distribution companies may take 11 years and N1.4 trillion to bridge 7.2 million metering gap.

The Punch leads with Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo tackling Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan over her claim of assassination attempt.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline has five major banks declaring N4.56 trillion full year profit.