Nigerian newspapers review: Tinubu tightens grip on S-East, S-South in gale of defections

Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a focus on President Bola Tinubu tightening his grip on the South-East and South-South as more top politicians, including Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Another headline says the Federal Government has released N50 billion to pay allowances to academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities.

Also, in politics, one headline has a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, telling the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to leave the PDP over alleged anti-party activities.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian also leads with the recent wave of defections to the APC.

The Punch’s top headline says opposition weakens as more PDP governors, senators consider joining APC.

Finally, The Nation adds to its biggest headline that Oborevwori and Okowa defected to the APC with the entire Delta PDP.