Nigerian newspapers review: PDP, LP, Atiku’s coalition say unbothered about Oborevwori, others’ defection to APC

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s coalition team saying they are unbothered by the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was also reported that the World Bank said more Nigerians would become poor by 2027.

Another headline quotes the Vatican saying that 50 heads of state and 10 monarchs are expected at Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday, April 26.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a special report on the lifecycle of startups and how market realities expose weak business models and growth illusion.

The Punch’s top headline says the National Economic Council (NEC) postponed state police talks despite the surge in killings. At the same time, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) proposes massive recruitment of security personnel to deal with the situation.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, describing the mass defection of Governor Oborevwori and other elected and party leaders in Delta to the APC as painful and shocking.