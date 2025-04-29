Nigerian newspapers review: Oborevwori, Okowa created political tsunami not seen before – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a statement credited to President Bola Tinubu that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, created political tsunami never seen before.

One headline captures the sentencing of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband to death by hanging.

Also, the newspaper reported that the Federal Government said the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) will begin computer-based tests (CBT) in 2026.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline says 51 varsities and others are embroiled in illegal deductions from students’ loans.

The Punch leads with the NNPCL being under fire as the $897 million Warri refinery revamp flops.

Finally, The Nation’s top headline quotes Vice President Kashim Shettima as saying that the defection of Oborevwori and Okowa to the APC was a tsunami.