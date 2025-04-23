Nigerian newspapers review: Niger govt imposes curfew, 11 killed in fresh Benue attack

FILE IMAGE

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Nigeria’s lingering security crisis as Niger State Government imposes a curfew and 11 are murdered in Benue State.

Another headline has the Senate replying the founder of The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, following his criticism and description of the red chambers as a rubber stamp.

The newspaper of record also has a headline which says world leaders are expected as the Vatican fixes Saturday, April 26 for the funeral of Pope Francis.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline says Nigeria walks a tightrope as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees higher inflation, lower oil prices.

The Punch’s top headline says the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has deployed special anti-bandit squads to tackle the nationwide killing spree.

Finally, The Nation leads with a quote from Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State that those attacking communities in the North-Central state were foreigners.