Nigerian newspapers review: Gov Alia threatens, Tinubu gives Mutfwang marching orders on Plateau, Benue killings

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu’s orders for the governors of Benue and Plateau to find lasting solutions to the killings in their states.

One headline captures pro and anti-Fubara protests by women in Rivers State following the declaration of a state of emergency and suspension of the executive and legislature.

Another headline has electricity generating companies (GenCos) threatening imminent shutdown over N4 trillion owed them by the Federal Government.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the shutdown threat by GenCos as Band A customers protest.

Next, The Punch’s top headline says the bloc loyal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar defies the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors over coalition talks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Finally, The Nation leads with PDP governors disowning Atiku on coalition and merger.