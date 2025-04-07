Nigerian newspapers’ review: Anxiety as Police, organisers of Cybercrime Act and Rivers emergency rule protest differ

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the impasse between the police and organisers of Cybercrime Act and Rivers emergency rule including Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

Another headline looks at the shrinking nature of Nigeria’s textile industry as inflation bites hard.

Also, Vanguard reports that the police have withdrawn the letter of invitation sent to the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi over the alleged violence experienced during the Sallah Durban.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with concerns in Rivers State over the sole administrator’s presentation of a budget despite the budget already in place by the administration of the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Punch looks at 20 governors who are facing criticism for delaying the payment of N70,000 minimum wage to civil servants.

Lastly, The Nation’s top story has the police bracing up for a showdown with protesters in Lagos and Abuja.