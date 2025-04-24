Nigerian man faces charges over 5-yr fake marriage to secure Zimbabwe residency

A 52-year-old Nigerian national, Kelechi Godwin, is facing serious legal trouble in Zimbabwe after allegedly orchestrating a five-year fake marriage scheme to obtain residency permits.

Prosecutors allege that between 2009 and 2014, Godwin submitted forged documents to the Department of Immigration, including spousal support letters supposedly written by his wife, Patience Godwin.

Investigators say Patience had not lived in Zimbabwe since 2008, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the claims.

In one instance, Godwin allegedly brought another woman to an immigration interview and falsely presented her as his wife to deceive officials.

The forged documents reportedly resulted in the issuance of multiple spousal permits, raising concerns over the abuse of Zimbabwe’s immigration processes.

Godwin was granted bail on April 15, 2025, under strict conditions.

He was ordered to pay US$400, reside at a specified address, avoid contact with witnesses, and report to Bulawayo Central Police Station twice a week.

He is expected to return to court on April 30 as investigations continue.

Vanguard News