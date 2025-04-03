‘Nigerian food market to reach $233.53bn in 2025’

By Vera Anyagafu & Prisca Sam-Duru

Nigeria’s food market is projected to hit $233.53 billion by 2025, with an expected annual growth rate of 10.76% from 2025 to 2030, according to new statistics.

This projection was revealed by Paul Marz, Managing Director of Fairtrade, during the opening of the 10th German Agrofood and Plastprintpack Exhibition at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

Marz, speaking on behalf of the Fairtrade team, welcomed exhibitors, visitors, and dignitaries to Nigeria’s International Trade Exhibition & Conference on Agrofood, Plastics, Printing, and Packaging.

“The 2025 edition marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of this pivotal industry gathering. Over the past decade, this event has become a cornerstone for innovation, collaboration, and growth within Nigeria’s agrofood and plastprintpack sectors,” he stated.

Nigeria’s Strategic Investments in Agrofood and Packaging

Marz highlighted Nigeria’s increasing investments in agrofood and packaging technologies, stating that food and packaging technology investments reached £304 million in 2023. He noted that Nigeria ranks as Africa’s second-largest investor in this sector, trailing only South Africa (£398 million).

The exhibition featured over 100 leading exhibitors from 12 countries, including China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, and Turkey, showcasing tailored products and solutions for the Nigerian market.

Germany’s Commitment to Strengthening Business Ties

Germany, the guest of honor at the event, showcased its expertise in agrofood and plastprintpack and expressed commitment to fostering new business relationships and cultural exchanges.

The German Consul General in Lagos, Mr. Weert Börner, highlighted the strong German presence at the event, emphasizing sustainable economic partnerships between Nigeria and Germany.

Meanwhile, a Polish company exhibiting at the event showcased sleek agro-machinery. Its representative, Ms. Sandra Lisicka, expressed optimism about the trade exhibition’s potential to unlock new opportunities and forge lasting business connections.

Food Security a Top Priority – Minister of Agriculture

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, represented by Mrs. Omolara Oguntunyi, reiterated that food security remains a top priority for Nigeria.

“In the pursuit of sustainable development, we gather at a critical juncture in our collective journey toward achieving food security, the cornerstone of economic stability and social well-being.”

Kyari emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to drive growth in the agricultural sector and combat nutritional and climate-related challenges.

The 10th German Agrofood and Plastprintpack Exhibition, which concluded on Thursday, celebrated a decade of innovation and international collaboration in Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging industries.